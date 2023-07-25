Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

