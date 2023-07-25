Tobam Buys 3,112 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $90,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

SCI opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.