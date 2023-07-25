Tobam Buys 732 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

C opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.