Tobam Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

