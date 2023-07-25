Tobam Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tobam boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 554,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

