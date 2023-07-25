Tobam Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 155.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

