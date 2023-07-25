Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,493. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 10.99.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.221444 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

