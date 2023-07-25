Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH opened at C$108.64 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$114.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

