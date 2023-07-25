Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.