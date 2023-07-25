TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.33.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.4139785 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About TransAlta



TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

