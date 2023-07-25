Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

TFIN opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

