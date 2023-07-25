Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.