Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
