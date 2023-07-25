Truist Financial Raises QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $10.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QS. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 5.05. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

