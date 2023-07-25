Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trupanion by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 5,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $82.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

