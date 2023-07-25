TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 3.0 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $50,242.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,162.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,104 shares of company stock worth $369,559. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

