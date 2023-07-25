Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

