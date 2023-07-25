Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.90. 288,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,706. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

