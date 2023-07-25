United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

