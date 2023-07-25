United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

