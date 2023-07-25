United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $450.21 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.24 and a 200 day moving average of $402.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 746.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

