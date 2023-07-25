Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,094,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,005,000 after purchasing an additional 108,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 148,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

