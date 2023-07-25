USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Sidoti assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,750. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

