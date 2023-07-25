Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.61. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,045.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,045.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,877,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,155 in the last three months. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vacasa by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vacasa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 112,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vacasa by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

