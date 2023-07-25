Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.