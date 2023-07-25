Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. 799,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.