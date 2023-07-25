Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lowered by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.16. 328,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,955. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.44 and its 200 day moving average is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

