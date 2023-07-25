Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $211.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.