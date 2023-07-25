Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $209.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

