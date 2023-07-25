Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $83,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.50. 86,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,215. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $209.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

