Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 496,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,342. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.