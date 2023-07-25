Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$27.50. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.89. 940,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$550.97 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

