Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

