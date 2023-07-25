Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,316 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 561,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,744. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

