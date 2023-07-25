Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

GILD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

