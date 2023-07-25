Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 303,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

