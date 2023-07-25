Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

