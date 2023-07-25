Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.00. 1,358,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,649. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

