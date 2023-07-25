Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 869,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,962. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

