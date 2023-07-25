Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.