Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.66. 852,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.83 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.12.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

