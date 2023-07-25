Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.88.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.32. 71,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

