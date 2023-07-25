Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

