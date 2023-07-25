VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.
VSE Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VSE has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.50.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.