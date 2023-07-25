WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.12% of CSI Compressco worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $132,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

