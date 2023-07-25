WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 46.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TORM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $21,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TORM by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

TRMD stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.