Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,321. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

