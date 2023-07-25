Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 36,068 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 12.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,723. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

