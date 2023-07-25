Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,653 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 7,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

