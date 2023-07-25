Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NYSE:CHH opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

