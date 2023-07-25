West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 3,022 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 264.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

